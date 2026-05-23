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Patrick Corbin
Toronto Blue Jays

Patrick Corbin

Toronto Blue Jays • #46 RP

Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Face Pirates On May 23

Patrick Corbin will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Rogers Centre, on Saturday, May 23 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Corbin has -110 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Corbin is 1-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw four innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Patrick Corbin

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