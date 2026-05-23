Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Face Pirates On May 23

Corbin is 1-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw four innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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