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Patrick Corbin
Toronto Blue Jays

Patrick Corbin

Toronto Blue Jays • #46 RP

Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Play Angels On April 22

Patrick Corbin will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, April 22 at 3:07 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Corbin is 0-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Patrick Corbin

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