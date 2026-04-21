Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Take On Angels On April 21

Corbin is 0-0 with a 4.66 ERA and nine strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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