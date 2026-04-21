Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Take On Angels On April 21
Patrick Corbin will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, April 21 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Corbin has -108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Corbin is 0-0 with a 4.66 ERA and nine strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
The Angels are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.