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Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians

Parker Messick

Cleveland Guardians • #77 SP

Parker Messick And Guardians Take On White Sox On June 23

Parker Messick will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Messick has -102 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Messick is 7-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Parker Messick

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