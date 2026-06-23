Parker Messick And Guardians Take On White Sox On June 23

Messick is 7-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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