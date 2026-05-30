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Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians

Parker Messick

Cleveland Guardians • #77 SP

Parker Messick And Guardians Face Red Sox On May 30

Parker Messick will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Boston Red Sox at Progressive Field, on Saturday, May 30 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Messick has +110 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Messick is 6-1 with a 2.24 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while allowing five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Parker Messick

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