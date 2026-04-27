Parker Messick And Guardians Play Rays On April 27

Messick is 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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