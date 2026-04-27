Parker Messick And Guardians Play Rays On April 27
Parker Messick will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field, on Monday, April 27 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Messick has -132 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Messick is 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.