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Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians

Parker Messick

Cleveland Guardians • #77 SP

Parker Messick And Guardians Square Off Against Astros On April 21

Parker Messick will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Houston Astros at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Messick has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Messick is 3-0 with a 1.05 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed eight innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Parker Messick

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