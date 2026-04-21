Parker Messick And Guardians Square Off Against Astros On April 21

Messick is 3-0 with a 1.05 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Thursday when he tossed eight innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, with 3.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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