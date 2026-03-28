Owen Caissie And Marlins Play Rockies On March 28

Caissie had a .192 BA, .222 OBP and .346 SLG with a 40.7% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .568 and he scored four runs. In 27 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in four runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen gets the call to start for the Rockies, his first this season.

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