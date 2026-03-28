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Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins

Owen Caissie

Miami Marlins • #17 RF

Owen Caissie And Marlins Play Rockies On March 28

Owen Caissie and his Miami Marlins will face the Colorado Rockies at loanDepot park, on Saturday, March 28 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Caissie has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Caissie had a .192 BA, .222 OBP and .346 SLG with a 40.7% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .568 and he scored four runs. In 27 plate appearances, he hit one home run and drove in four runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen gets the call to start for the Rockies, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Owen Caissie

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