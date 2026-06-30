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Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins

Owen Caissie

Miami Marlins • #17 RF

Owen Caissie And Marlins Take On Rockies On June 30

Owen Caissie and his Miami Marlins will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Caissie has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Caissie is hitting for a .239 BA, .296 OBP and .433 SLG with a 38.5% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 26 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 43 runs. Caissie has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon (0-1) gets the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Owen Caissie

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