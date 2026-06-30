Owen Caissie And Marlins Take On Rockies On June 30

Caissie is hitting for a .239 BA, .296 OBP and .433 SLG with a 38.5% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 26 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 43 runs. Caissie has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon (0-1) gets the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.

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