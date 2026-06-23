Owen Caissie And Marlins Square Off Against Rangers On June 23

Caissie is hitting for a .225 BA, .284 OBP and .412 SLG with a 38.9% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 22 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 40 runs. Caissie has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rangers.

Cal Quantrill will make his first start of the season for the Rangers.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.