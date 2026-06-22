FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins

Owen Caissie

Miami Marlins • #17 RF

Owen Caissie And Marlins Face Rangers On June 22

Owen Caissie and the Miami Marlins will take on the Texas Rangers at loanDepot park, on Monday, June 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Caissie has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Caissie is hitting for a .222 BA, .282 OBP and .411 SLG with a 38.8% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 21 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 40 runs. Caissie has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Tyler Alexander (1-1) starts for the Rangers, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Owen Caissie

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Miami MarlinsRecent Miami Marlins Player News

View All Miami Marlins Player News