Owen Caissie And Marlins Face Rangers On June 22

Caissie is hitting for a .222 BA, .282 OBP and .411 SLG with a 38.8% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 21 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 40 runs. Caissie has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Tyler Alexander (1-1) starts for the Rangers, his second of the season.

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