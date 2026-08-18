Owen Caissie And Marlins Face Phillies On Aug. 18

Caissie is hitting for a .228 BA, .293 OBP and .436 SLG with a 38.2% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 38 runs. In 283 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Caissie has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Reds.

Zack Wheeler (10-4 with a 2.89 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.