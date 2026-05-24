Owen Caissie And Marlins Face Mets On May 24

Caissie is hitting for a .218 BA, .279 OBP and .371 SLG with a 40.7% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .650 and he has scored 15 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. Caissie has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs against the Mets.

Christian Scott (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.12 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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