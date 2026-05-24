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Owen Caissie
Miami Marlins

Owen Caissie

Miami Marlins • #17 RF

Owen Caissie And Marlins Face Mets On May 24

Owen Caissie and his Miami Marlins will square off against the New York Mets at loanDepot park, on Sunday, May 24 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Caissie has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Caissie is hitting for a .218 BA, .279 OBP and .371 SLG with a 40.7% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .650 and he has scored 15 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 24 runs. Caissie has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs against the Mets.

Christian Scott (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.12 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Owen Caissie

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