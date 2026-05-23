Owen Caissie And Marlins Take On Mets On May 23

Caissie is hitting for a .215 BA, .277 OBP and .364 SLG with a 40.1% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .641 and he has scored 15 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 22 runs. Caissie has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.