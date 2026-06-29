Otto Lopez And Marlins Face Rockies On June 29

Lopez is hitting for a .332 BA, .365 OBP and .476 SLG with a 14.2% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 52 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 36 runs. Lopez has recorded 16 steals on 19 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Sean Sullivan makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.25 ERA and seven strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.

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