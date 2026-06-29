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Otto Lopez
Miami Marlins

Otto Lopez

Miami Marlins • #6 2B

Otto Lopez And Marlins Face Rockies On June 29

Otto Lopez and the Miami Marlins will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Monday, June 29 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Lopez has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Lopez is hitting for a .332 BA, .365 OBP and .476 SLG with a 14.2% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 52 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 36 runs. Lopez has recorded 16 steals on 19 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Sean Sullivan makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with an 8.25 ERA and seven strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Otto Lopez

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