Otto Lopez And Marlins Square Off Against Mets On May 24

Lopez is hitting for a .338 BA, .369 OBP and .485 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 30 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 21 runs. Lopez has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Christian Scott makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.12 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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