FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Otto Lopez
Miami Marlins

Otto Lopez

Miami Marlins • #6 2B

Otto Lopez And Marlins Square Off Against Mets On May 24

Otto Lopez and his Miami Marlins will take on the New York Mets at loanDepot park, on Sunday, May 24 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Lopez has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Lopez is hitting for a .338 BA, .369 OBP and .485 SLG with a 16.6% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 30 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 21 runs. Lopez has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Christian Scott makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.12 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Otto Lopez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Miami MarlinsRecent Miami Marlins Player News

View All Miami Marlins Player News