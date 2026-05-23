Orlando Arcia And Twins Take On Red Sox On May 23
Orlando Arcia and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Arcia has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Arcia had a .202 BA, .238 OBP and .291 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .529 and he scored 13 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he hit three home runs and drove in 13 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Astros.
Jovani Moran (0-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.