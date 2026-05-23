Orlando Arcia And Twins Take On Red Sox On May 23

Arcia had a .202 BA, .238 OBP and .291 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .529 and he scored 13 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he hit three home runs and drove in 13 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Jovani Moran (0-1) pitches for the Red Sox to make his third start this season.

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