Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Twins On May 31

Cruz is hitting for a .258 BA, .327 OBP and .468 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 40 runs. In 257 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 40 runs (9th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 19 steals on 22 attempts. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews (1-2) takes the mound for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.37 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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