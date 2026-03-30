Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Reds On March 30

Cruz had a .200 BA, .298 OBP and .378 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .676 and he scored 62 runs. In 544 plate appearances, he hit 20 home runs and drove in 61 runs. Cruz recorded 38 steals on 42 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Mets.

Chase Burns starts for the first time this season for the Reds.

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