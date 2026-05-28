Oneil Cruz And Pirates Face Cubs On May 28

Cruz is hitting for a .260 BA, .324 OBP and .453 SLG with a 35.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 38 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 35 runs (19th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea gets the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.83 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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