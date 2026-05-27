Oneil Cruz And Pirates Square Off Against Cubs On May 27

Cruz is hitting for a .265 BA, .329 OBP and .461 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .790 and he has scored 38 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 35 runs (17th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

The Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (2-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.20 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.

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