Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Cubs On May 25

Cruz is hitting for a .250 BA, .315 OBP and .453 SLG with a 36.2% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 37 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 34 runs (14th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 16 steals on 19 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Ben Brown makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.09 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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