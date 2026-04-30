Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Cardinals On April 30

Cruz is hitting for a .256 BA, .318 OBP and .521 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 21 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 26 runs (4th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Hunter Dobbins will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.