Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Cardinals On April 29

Cruz is hitting for a .265 BA, .323 OBP and .538 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 21 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 25 runs (6th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Cardinals.

Andre Pallante (2-2 with a 4.26 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.

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