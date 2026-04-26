Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Brewers On April 26

Cruz is hitting for a .259 BA, .320 OBP and .518 SLG with a 35.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .838 and he has scored 19 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs (3rd in MLB). Cruz has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (1-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.

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