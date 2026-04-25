Oneil Cruz And Pirates Square Off Against Brewers On April 25

Cruz is hitting for a .271 BA, .333 OBP and .542 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .875 and he has scored 19 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs (2nd in MLB). Cruz has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 5 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Jacob Misiorowski (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.04 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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