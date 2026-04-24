Oneil Cruz And Pirates Face Brewers On April 24

Cruz is hitting for a .284 BA, .348 OBP and .569 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .917, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 19 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs (2nd in MLB). Cruz has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rangers.

Brandon Woodruff (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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