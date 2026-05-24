Oneil Cruz And Pirates Take On Blue Jays On May 24

Cruz is hitting for a .250 BA, .316 OBP and .442 SLG with a 36% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .758 and he has scored 36 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs (15th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 16 steals on 19 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease (3-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.98 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.

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