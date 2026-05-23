Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Blue Jays On May 23

Cruz is hitting for a .252 BA, .319 OBP and .447 SLG with a 35.4% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .765 and he has scored 36 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs (13th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 16 steals on 19 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Patrick Corbin (1-1) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.