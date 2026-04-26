Nolan McLean And Mets Take On Rockies On April 26

McLean is 1-1 with a 2.67 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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