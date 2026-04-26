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Nolan McLean
New York Mets

Nolan McLean

New York Mets • #26 SP

Nolan McLean And Mets Take On Rockies On April 26

Nolan McLean will get the start for the New York Mets against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. McLean has -120 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

McLean is 1-1 with a 2.67 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan McLean

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