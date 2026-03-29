Nolan McLean And Mets Square Off Against Pirates On March 29

McLean went 5-1 with a 2.06 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Pirates averaged 3.6 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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