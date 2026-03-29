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Nolan McLean
New York Mets

Nolan McLean

New York Mets • #26 SP

Nolan McLean And Mets Square Off Against Pirates On March 29

Nolan McLean will get the start for his New York Mets against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:40 p.m. ET. McLean has +116 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

McLean went 5-1 with a 2.06 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Pirates averaged 3.6 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan McLean

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