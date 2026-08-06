Nolan McLean And Mets Take On Guardians On Aug. 6

McLean is 7-7 with a 3.29 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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