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Nolan McLean
New York Mets

Nolan McLean

New York Mets • #26 SP

Nolan McLean And Mets Take On Guardians On Aug. 6

Nolan McLean will get the start for his New York Mets against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 1:10 p.m. ET. McLean has -138 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

McLean is 7-7 with a 3.29 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan McLean

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