Nolan McLean And Mets Face Cubs On June 24

McLean is 4-4 with a 3.67 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday, June 17 when he tossed seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.