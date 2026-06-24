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Nolan McLean
New York Mets

Nolan McLean

New York Mets • #26 SP

Nolan McLean And Mets Face Cubs On June 24

Nolan McLean will get the start for the New York Mets against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field, on Wednesday, June 24 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

McLean is 4-4 with a 3.67 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday, June 17 when he tossed seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan McLean

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