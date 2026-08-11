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Nolan McLean
New York Mets

Nolan McLean

New York Mets • #26 SP

Nolan McLean And Mets Play Braves On Aug. 11

Nolan McLean will get the start for the New York Mets against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. McLean has -162 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

McLean is 8-7 with a 3.51 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan McLean

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