Nolan McLean And Mets Play Braves On Aug. 11

McLean is 8-7 with a 3.51 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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