Nolan McLean And Mets Face Blue Jays On June 30

McLean is 4-5 with a 4.03 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.