Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Reds On May 24

Gorman is hitting for a .222 BA, .307 OBP and .353 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 17 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 against the Reds.

Brady Singer (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 11th start of the season. He has a 6.26 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

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