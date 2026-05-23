Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Reds On May 23

Gorman is hitting for a .228 BA, .313 OBP and .367 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 17 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Chase Petty will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.