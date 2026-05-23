Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Reds On May 23
Nolan Gorman and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Gorman has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Gorman is hitting for a .228 BA, .313 OBP and .367 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 17 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.
Chase Petty will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.