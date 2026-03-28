Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Take On Rays On March 28
Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, March 28 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Gorman has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Gorman had a .205 BA, .296 OBP and .370 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .666 and he scored 48 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he hit 14 home runs and drove in 46 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Joe Boyle will start for the Rays, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.