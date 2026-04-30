Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Pirates On April 30

Gorman is hitting for a .214 BA, .286 OBP and .357 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .643 and he has scored 11 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes gets the start for the Pirates, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.48 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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