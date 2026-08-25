Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 25

Gorman is hitting for a .194 BA, .279 OBP and .318 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored 19 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last action (on June 11 against the Mets) he went 0 for 3.

Chris Bassitt makes the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 5.08 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.