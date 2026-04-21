Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Marlins On April 21
Nolan Gorman and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Gorman has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Gorman is hitting for a .200 BA, .275 OBP and .329 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored eight runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.
The Marlins will send Chris Paddack (0-3) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.59 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.