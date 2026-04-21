Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Square Off Against Marlins On April 21

Gorman is hitting for a .200 BA, .275 OBP and .329 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored eight runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Chris Paddack (0-3) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.59 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.

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