Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Mariners On April 24

Gorman is hitting for a .208 BA, .284 OBP and .338 SLG with a 29.5% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .622 and he has scored eight runs. In 88 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Marlins.

George Kirby (3-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.