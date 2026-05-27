Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Brewers On May 27

Gorman is hitting for a .216 BA, .301 OBP and .345 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored 17 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Brewers.

The Brewers have not yet named a starting pitcher.

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