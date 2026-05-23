Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Rockies On May 23

Arenado is hitting for a .274 BA, .352 OBP and .471 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 26 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (2-6) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 11th start of the season. He has a 7.03 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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