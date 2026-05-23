Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Rockies On May 23
Nolan Arenado and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, on Saturday, May 23 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Arenado has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Arenado is hitting for a .274 BA, .352 OBP and .471 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 26 runs. In 179 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Michael Lorenzen (2-6) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 11th start of the season. He has a 7.03 ERA in 48 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.