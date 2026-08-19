Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Take On Red Sox On Aug. 19

Arenado is hitting for a .241 BA, .321 OBP and .443 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 58 runs. In 458 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 62 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Braves.

Payton Tolle makes the start for the Red Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.97 ERA and 128 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.

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