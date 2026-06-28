Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Rays On June 28

Arenado is hitting for a .240 BA, .315 OBP and .389 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 34 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.62 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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