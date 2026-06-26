Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Take On Rays On June 26

Arenado is hitting for a .238 BA, .313 OBP and .387 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 34 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Cardinals.

Nick Martinez (6-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.73 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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