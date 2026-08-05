Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Face Padres On Aug. 5

Arenado is hitting for a .244 BA, .325 OBP and .428 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 53 runs. In 418 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Casey Mize (4-6 with a 2.70 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.