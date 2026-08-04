Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Take On Padres On Aug. 4

Arenado is hitting for a .244 BA, .326 OBP and .422 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 52 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 51 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Randy Vasquez (6-6) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.45 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

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