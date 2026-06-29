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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Giants On June 29

Nolan Arenado and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field, on Monday, June 29 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Arenado has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .237 BA, .311 OBP and .383 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 34 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Tyler Mahle (1-7 with a 5.49 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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