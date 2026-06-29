Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Play Giants On June 29

Arenado is hitting for a .237 BA, .311 OBP and .383 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 34 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Tyler Mahle (1-7 with a 5.49 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.